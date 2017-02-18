2/18/17–Cecil Leroy Page

A celebration of life gathering for Mr. Cecil Leroy Page, age 78 of Manchester, will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. in the hospitality suite at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Page passed away on February 4, 2017 at Unity Medical Center.
Mr. Page was born on March 11, 1938 in Summitville, TN to the late Clarence and Mary Page. He was a member of Summitville Church of Christ. While living in California, he enjoyed woodworking and fishing. He retired from Hughes Aircraft in California as an engineer at the age of 55. He moved back home to Tennessee in 2007.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Angeline Garsow Page; his brothers, Clarence L. Page, Jr. and Fred Page. Survived by his step-son, Loren Page of California; sister, Donna (Kenneth) Marcom; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Page family.