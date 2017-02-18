2/18/17–Artrice Delaine Saine

Funeral Services for Ms. Artrice Delaine Saine, age 91, of Manchester, Tennessee, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 18, 2017 with Brother Charles Williams officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 PM, Friday, February 17, 2017. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Ms. Saine passed away at her daughter’s residence on February 12, 2017.
Artrice Saine was the daughter of the late Andrew Holland Gold and Mae Barnes Gold. She was an active member of The New Union Church of Christ. Her favorite hobbies were gardening vegetables and flowers and quilting.
In addition to her parents, Artrice was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Norman Saine; son, Gary Saine; brothers, Edward, Andrew C., and Elvis Gold; sister, Beulah Perry; great-great granddaughter, Madelyn Grace Foutch.
She is survived by her brother, Virgil (Phyllis) Gold of Tullahoma; sisters, Janice Medley of Tullahoma, Winona Randolph of Manchester, and Marlene (David) Bice of Tullahoma; her daughters, Juanita (Martin) Haymond and Freda (Steve) Tudor; grandchildren, Mike (Lisa) Saine of New Johnsonville, Robin (Kassie) Saine of New Johnsonville, Teya Lowery of Manchester, Brad (Marsha) Tudor of Manchester, Alisha Roberts of Manchester, Callie Haymond of Manchester, Natalie (Josh) Cropp of Chattanooga, Chris Haymond of Asheville, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Katlyn Boroughs of New Johnsonville, Brittany Saine of New Johnsonville, Izzy Saine of New Johnsonville, Kristen Saine of Murfreesboro, Kelly Saine of Murfreesboro, Ryan Saine of New Johnsonville, Christian Klamer of New Johnsonville, Justin Lowery of Manchester, Kayla (Dale) Foutch of Manchester, Malynne Tudor of Manchester, Makenzie Tudor, Curtis Tudor, and Maggie Tudor of Manchester, Marissa Roberts of Manchester, and Henry Haymond of Manchester; Many nieces and nephews.
