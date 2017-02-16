2/16/17–Mary Elizabeth Henley Niederhauser

Mary Elizabeth Henley Niederhauser, prominent business woman in Coffee County, died peacefully Feb. 12 at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her parents E E Henley and Louise Henley. She is survived by three children, Edward Henley “Butch” Niederhauser (Tina) of Manchester, George Michael “Mike” Niederhauser of Estill Springs, Mary Reece Campbell (David) of Milton, Ga.; five grandchildren, Holly Niederhauser Vaughn, Brian Niederhauser (Carrie), Micah Campbell Porter (Corey), Meghan Campbell Murray (Tim), Melissa Campbell Porter (Chris) and seven great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by one brother, Ed Henley (Vivian) and sister-in-law Mary Joyce Burrus Lynch as well as three nieces and one nephew. Mary was born in Sewanee. She later attended Ward-Belmont Junior College, the University of Tennessee where she was a Delta Delta Delta sorority member and graduated from George Peabody College with a major in Home Economics. In the early sixties, she was a buyer for Cain-Sloan Company in Nashville and later followed in her father’s footsteps moving to Manchester and opening Henley’s Department Store. Mary made many contributions to the Manchester community. She was a member of the Chamber of Commerce where she served as Treasurer and Board member. Mary was also awarded the esteemed Wayne Bramblett Award. Mary was deeply involved with The Forward March Community Revitalization, Retail Affairs Committee, Downtown Merchant Association, Small Business Committee, Coffee County Republican Committee, and many more. She also had a very active social life including leadership positions in local garden clubs, Bridge Clubs, Centennial Club and was a founding member of the “Bonnagrannies.” Mary was a member of the Manchester First United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. at Manchester First United Methodist Church, 105 Church Street, Manchester, Tennessee 37355. Visitation with the family will be held from 1-3 p.m. Mrs. Niederhauser donated her body to the Vanderbilt University Medical School. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Manchester First United Methodist Church, Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, Anatomical Donations Program at Vanderbilt or Ward Belmont Endowed Scholarship Fund at Belmont University.