2/16/17–Donna Louise Branch

Donna Louise Branch of Tullahoma passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at
Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 61 years. Funeral services are
scheduled for Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. Visitation
with the family will be from 12 PM until the service time.
A native of Harrosdsburg, KY, she was the daughter of the late Donald Fuell
and Mattie Nichols Eldridge of Winchester. Donna loved to cook and always
enjoyed helping people.
In addition to her mother, Mattie Nichols Eldridge and her husband, Arnold
of Winchester, Donna is survived by her husband, Greg Branch of Tullahoma;
step son, Brian Branch and his wife, Danielle of Franklin County; cousin,
Connie Harsburger of Tullahoma and five grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.