2/15/17–John Edgar Spears

John Edgar Spears, age 84, of Ninth Model Community in Manchester, Tennessee, passed away into Eternal Rest on February 12, 2017 at the Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
Mr. John Spears was a farmer all his life. He worked hard on the land, but would enjoy to ride trucks with the hands helping out with the farming. John loved to fox hunt, take care of his horses, mules, and his cats. He will be fondly remembered as one who loved and cared for animals, friends, and family alike. He also found time to be a “TIN Collector.” He would pick up cans from the road every day, all different times of the day. John had so many friends that knew he collected cans and they would drop out there cans for him all the time. He attended the ninth model elementary school and was a member of the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. John’s biggest passion in life was his big heart. He loved life. He had so many friends and he loved his family.
John was preceded in death by his parents, the late Edgar Carmack Spears and Martha Frances Sain Spears, a sister, Patricia Ruth Spears Smith and her husband Vanis Ewell Smith, a brother, William Richard “Dick” Spears and his wife Barbara Jane Fults Spears, two nephews, Eugene Smith and Eddie Spears, and a niece, Fran Spears.
He is survived by a sister, Mary Frances Spears Rigsby (Bryce) of Shady Grove Community, a brother, Barry Danny Spears (Mary Elizabeth Templeton Spears) of Ninth Model Community, seven nieces, LaDonna Kim Spears, Lisa Myers, Angela Prater, Lori Whitefield, Michelle Anderson, Dana Rigney, Holly Woodside, four nephews, Jeff Spears, Richard Ewell, Johnny Smith, Harold Rigsby, Jr. and several great nieces and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund in Memory of John Edgar Spears.
VISITATION: Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 4 – 7 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Wednesday, February 15, 1:00 P.M. at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Mt. Carmel Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.