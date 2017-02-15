2/15/17–Gloria Ann Bush

Funeral Services for Mrs. Gloria Ann Bush, age 68, of Manchester, Tennessee, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 with Brother Roger Comstock officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM, Tuesday. Interment will be held at Fletcher Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Doug Fletcher, Ritchie Fletcher, Tony Anderson, Isaiah Lomas, Phillip Bush, Scott Peterson, and Jeff Bush. Mrs. Bush passed away at Unity Medical Center of Manchester, Tennessee on February 12, 2017.
Gloria was born in McMinnville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late John William Fletcher, Jr. and Nettie Scott. She was a retired employee of Walmart. Gloria was an active member of Church of Christ at Morrison. She cared deeply for her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Bush. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Truman Bush; sons, Randy Scott Bush and Michael Lee (Audra) Bush of Manchester; brothers; Rondell (Faye) Fletcher of Fayetteville, Eddie (Beatrice) Fletcher of Manchester, Johnny (Pat) Fletcher of Lynchburg, and Phillip (Linda) Fletcher of Manchester; sister, Brenda (Marlin) Anderson of Summittville; grandchildren, Blake Ferrell of Manchester, Adele Lomas of Manchester, and Isaiah Lomas of Morrison; special friend, Paul Adcock.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Kidney Foundation & American Heart Foundation.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE BUSH FAMILY