2/15/17 — Barry A. Blackwell

Barry “PawPaw” A Blackwell of Tullahoma, passed away on Monday, February
13, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 85 years. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 2 PM at the
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Maplewood
Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, February 14 from 5
–
8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Homer, Louisiana, he was the son of the late Wesley Carlis and
Ouida Lynch Blackwell. He was a U S Air Force veteran and worked as a
Computer Technician at AEDC. He was instrumental in wind tunnel and space
shuttle tile testing research. He also loved building electronic equipment.
He would “think it up and then build it”. He liked being outdoors and
enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed going to auto races.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Odessa
Taylor Blackwell; one brother, Carlis Dale Blackwell; one sister, Faith
Yvonne Hughes and one great grandchild, Kaylee Nicole Blackwell.
Mr. Blackwell is survived by two sons, Charles Blackwell (Connie) of Estill
Springs and Jim Blackwell (Debbie) of Tullahoma; daughter, Teresa Kay Atell
(Ray) of Olla, Louisiana; brother, Joe Lynch Blackwell (Margarett) of Lake
Wylie, SC; sister-in-law, Wilma Blackwell of Manchester; ten grandchildren,
Justin Blackwell (Britney) of Decherd, Heather Fisher (Troy) of Troy, AL,
Megan Moorehead (Rusty) of Lynchburg, Misty Pelham of Estill Springs,
Duston Gipson (Hannah) of Decherd, Jessica Blackwell (Chris Hill) of
Jackson, TN, Derek Blackwell (Samantha Allen) of Tullahoma, Lisa Tinnel of
Winchester, Nathan Perot (Jennifer) of Olla, Louisiana and Lethey Smith of
Olla, Louisiana and 16 great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.