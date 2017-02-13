2/13/17–Elizabeth Barbara “Betty” Sipe

Elizabeth Barbara “Betty” Sipe, 96, peacefully passed away on Wednesday,
February 8, 2017 in Coffee County, Tennessee where she lived for the past
5 years. She is a former resident of Pennsylvania and resided in Mt.
Lebanon and Whitehall. Daughter of the late Charles H. and Agnes
Dvorschak Sipe; devoted sister of the late Charles A. Sipe; beloved aunt
of Kevin Sipe and his wife, Sue, who cared for her while living in
Tennessee; loving great-aunt of Daniel Sipe and his wife Christy ,
Matthew Sipe and his wife Hollie, Katie Sipe Neel and her husband Eric;
special great-great-aunt of Emery Sipe, Graham Sipe, Weston Sipe, Sydney
Sipe, Sadie Sipe, Heidi Neel, and Nathan Neel. Betty was a long-time
English teacher at Mt. Lebanon High School, retiring in 1993. At her
request there will be no viewing.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Sipe family.
