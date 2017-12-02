2/12/17 — David Anthony Haley

Funeral services for Mr. David Anthony Haley, age 72 of Manchester, will be conducted on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brad Brown and Sammy Anderson III officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Mr. Haley passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at St. Thomas Rutherford.
David was born on July 15, 1944 in Cannon County to the late Alonzo and Elvie Haley. He was the minister of Beans Creek Church of Christ for 12 years. He also worked as the General Manager of Summitville Grain and Feed for 38 years. Mr. Haley enjoyed deer hunting and visiting people. David was a hard worker and always knew the right joke to tell to make someone laugh.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, John Kendell Haley; sister, Mary Teal. Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Haley; brothers, Wayne Haley (Helen) of N.C., Jerry Haley; several nieces and nephews.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Haley family.