2/11/17 — Linda Lue Chandler

Mrs. Linda Lue. Chandler 70, of Tullahoma passed Monday, February 6, 2017 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her Father, Sam Allen Starks ; Brothers, Jessie Allen Starks, Calvin Southern, Bobby and Willie Jones.
She is survived by her Husband, Arthur Chandler of Tullahoma, TN;
Children, Vincent Starks and Allen Terrell (Tameka) Starks both of Nashville, TN; Jeffrey Bernard Shannon of Indiana; Janet Nicole Shannon of Chattanooga, and Kelvin Green of Tuscaloosa, Al;
Nine Grandchildren and 6 Great grandchildren
Mother, Isabella Starks of Tullahoma, TN.
Five Sisters, Clara (Ricardo) Jones of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Rosie (Ernest) Mitchell; Berdeda Lee (Eddie) Gray and Amber Bowen all of Tullahoma, TN; Sondra (Mike) Leveye of North Dakota.
Brother, Charles (Jameslyn) Biles of Nashville, TN.
Three sisters in law, Barbara Paige, Shannon Jones, and Maudie Jones
Two Brothers in law, Leonard Paige and Alexander Paige
Visitation Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at Revival Center Family Church with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm at Revival Center Family Church with Elder Billy Brooks officiating and Elder Cedric Seay as Eulogist.
Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
J.A. WELTON & SON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS