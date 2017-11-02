2/11/17 — Barbara June Moody

Barbara June Moody age 77 of Manchester went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday February 8, 2017. A native of Coffee County she was the daughter of the late Marcus and Maude Hibbard Hobbs. Visitation will be Friday February 10, 2017 from 5:00pm until 9:00pm at Manchester Funeral. Funeral services will be 2:00pm Saturday February 11, 2017 at Manchester Funeral Home with Pastor Charlie Carmack and Brother Ronald Smitty officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Mrs. Moody is preceded in death by her husband Marvin Moody, Sr. and a son; Marvin Moody, Jr. She is survived by son; Jerry (Connie) Cargile, daughters; Betty (Jason) Neese, Tammy (Carl) Brewer all of Manchester and nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren and her dog Jasmine.
Mrs. Moody was a member of Manchester Free Will Baptist Church.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moody Family.