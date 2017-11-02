2/11/17–Arletta Kaye Love

Arletta Kaye Love, age 74 of Manchester, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was born on March 2, 1942 in Newton, Kansas to the late Robert Wilmore and Arletta Arlene Rittgers Wilmore. She was of the Baptist faith, and had a child-like, innocent heart for the Lord. She loved to sing while playing hymns on her accordion. She also enjoyed reading her Bible daily. She enjoyed writing letters and meeting new people. Arletta took joy in simple things and loved living life. Some of her favorite things were playing bingo, crocheting and crafting. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything, and was the perfect example of a mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Love; daughter, Georgia Marcella Love; grandson, Joshua Calvin Pitts. Survived by her son, Vincent Calvin Love (Sonia); daughter, Arletta Jane Pitts (Vincent Kelly); brothers, Robert Wilmore, Benjamin Wilmore (Arla), Dewitt Wilmore; grandchildren, Jimmy Pitts, Justice Pitts, Jennifer Pitts, Christian Love, Jonathan Pitts, and William Love; numerous nieces and nephews; also, a very special friend and lifelong pen pal, Heidi Snyder.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Arletta’s home health nurse, Barbie, and to the CCU staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for their love, care and genuine compassion.
The family will be holding a private memorial service to honor and celebrate the life of Arletta Kaye Love.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.