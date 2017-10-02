2/10/17 — Billie Jo Brady

Billie Jo Brady of Manchester, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at
her residence at the age of 55 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Friday, February 10, 2017 at 12 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home chapel
with burial to follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the
family will be from 10 AM until the service time.
A native of Grundy County, she was the daughter of the late Paul Hayes
Brady and Clara May Turner Brady of Manchester. She attended the Manchester
Church of God and the Living Water Pentecostal Church of Manchester. She
enjoyed listening to music on the radio and loved spending time with her
family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by brother, Jimmy
Hayes Brady; sister, Caroline Renee and brother-in-law, Tommy Renee.
Billie Jo is survived by her mother, Clara Brady of Manchester; two sons,
Billy Jacobs of Manchester and Larcus Joseph Jacobs Jr and his wife, Linda
of Decherd; daughters, Pamela Jacobs and her life companion, Tasha
Thompson of Manchester and Patricia Mae Wilhoite of Nashville; ex-husband
and special friend, Larry Joe Jacobs of Manchester; brother, Freddie Lee
Brady of Manchester; sisters, Thelma McMahan and her husband, David of
Hillsboro, Debbie White of Manchester and Darlene Hopkins and her husband,
Howard of Manchester; six grandchildren, Dustin Jacobs, Lakaya Wilhoite,
Julian Eads, Taylor and Matthew Davis and M L Wallace and one great
grandchild, Jayden Davis.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements