2/9/19 — Vera Jean Crowell Holder Ladd

Vera Jean Crowell Holder Ladd of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at her son’s residence in Manchester, at the age of 82 years. Graveside Services are scheduled for 3 PM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Hurricane Cemetery in Moore County.
A native of Moore County, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Elizabeth Crowell. She was a member of Hurricane Baptist Church in Moore County. She loved to watch baseball and westerns on television, fishing and growing flowers. In her younger days, she enjoyed square dancing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Holder and brother, Kenneth Crowell.
Mrs. Ladd is survived by her husband, James Ladd of Tullahoma; son, Barry (Mary Ann) Holder of Manchester; daughter, Joy (Jimmy) Reed of Mulberry; stepson, Ricky Ladd of Manchester; stepdaughter, Beverly Hulsey of Manchester; brother, Phil (Linda) Crowell of Wartrace; sister, Patricia (Frank) Talley of Tullahoma; eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.