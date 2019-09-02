2/9/19 — Jerry O. Johnson

*Jerry O. Johnson of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, February 6,
2019 at Tennova-Harton Hospital at the age of 73 years. Funeral Services
are scheduled for 11 AM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will
receive friends on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home from 5-8 PM.*
*A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late William Owen and Mozella
Weaver Johnson. He was a supervisor at Worth Sporting Goods and a member
of the First Baptist Church of Tullahoma. He enjoyed fishing, playing
golf, walking his dog, Dixie and watching baseball and football games. He
loved being with his grandchildren and watching them play sports. He also
enjoyed being with his “tennis buddies”, playing tennis.*
*In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy
and Howard Buddy Johnson and sister, Martha Ann Brown.*
*Mr. Johnson is survived by daughters, Michelle Morris (Steve) and Jeri
Lynn Allman (Jason) both of Tullahoma; sisters, Jody Daniel (Dale) of
Tullahoma and Sudie Pendergraff (Terry) of Georgia; grandchildren, Shelby
Lynn Morris and Jared Hood (Martha Brooke), both of Tullahoma; Kayleigh
Warren (Tabatha) of Murfreesboro, Chasity Fouch (Justin) of Tullahoma and
Chase Morris (Ali) of Raeford, NC; great grandchildren, Savannah Overcast,
Liam and Layla Morris and Kailynn Fouch; several nieces and nephews and his
golden retriever, Dixie.*
*In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his
honor to 5 Loaves 4 Kids, P O Box 597, Tullahoma, TN 37388.*
* Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.*