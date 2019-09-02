2/9/19 — Emily Messick Cunningham

Emily Messick Cunningham, of Tullahoma, passed away unexpectedly on
January 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents Clarence
Wesley Messick and Beulah Elizabeth Pearson Messick, and son, David
William Cunningham. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dr. James
William Cunningham; her daughters Beth Sell (Charles) of Nashville, TN,
and Kay O’Connell (Matt) of Franklin, TN; her siblings Billy Messick
(Sherry), Jimmy Messick, Eddy Messick (Kathleen), and Debby Matthews
(Jim); her sister-in-law, Ann Cunningham; her grandchildren Ryan
Cunningham (Katie), Allison Cunningham, Charles Sell, William Sell,
Benjamin O’Connell, and Emily O’Connell; daughter-in-law Janet
Cunningham; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Born
in Bell Buckle, TN, Emily graduated from Bell Buckle High School, where
she was an active participant and leader of the Beta Club and the Bedford
County 4-H Club. She won multiple championships with her Jersey cows and
was chosen to represent her county at many state and national meetings.
Emily attended Middle Tennessee State University and later worked for The
Webb School and Arnold Engineering Development Center. After staying home
many years to raise her three children, she began a 27-year career in
sales at Arnold’s Furniture of Tullahoma. Emily loved Tullahoma and was
very involved in the community. She held many leadership positions in The
AEDC Women’s Club, was a Girl Scout leader, and worked the polls at every
election. She volunteered regularly at her children’s schools, the local
Guidance Counsel, the Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program, and
her church. At Arnold’s Furniture, Emily was able to combine her
knowledge of furniture and her love of design with her desire to help
others. She loved getting to know her customers and using her expertise
to help them create beautiful homes that functioned well for their
families. She was known for tending to every last detail and took pride
in a job well done and a satisfied customer. Emily was an accomplished
bridge player and played with many clubs throughout her years in
Tullahoma. She was still playing at least 3 times a week, enjoying
the camaraderie of friends, as well as a little competition. A memorial
service will be held at First Christian Church in Tullahoma, TN, on
Saturday, February 9th, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation to follow in
the fellowship hall. Memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia and
Lymphoma Society, The American Heart Association, or First Christian
Church of Tullahoma.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
