2/9/18 — Myra L. Hurst

Myra L Hurst, of Manchester, passed away Monday, February 5, 2018, at her
residence at the age of 80 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Friday, February 9, 2018 at 4 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The
family will receive visitors beginning at 2 PM on Friday.
Mrs. Hurst, a native of Henry County, was the daughter of the late Atlas
and Lottierene Carter Lindsey. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing,
knitting and crocheting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl
H Hurst; brothers, Atlas Lindsey Jr and Jim Lindsey and sisters, Margaret
Harris, Jeanette Williams, Jane Donnelly and Judy Gammons.
Mrs. Hurst is survived by two daughters, Deborah Hurst of Columbia and
Karen Hurst of Manchester; brothers, Bobby Joe Lindsey of Bell Buckle,
David Lindsey of Henry County and Roy Lindsey of Gallatin; sisters, Betty
Conger of Paris, TN and Janice Clapper of Springfield, TN; grandson,
Cameron Mayes and his fiancé, Shelby Thacker and two great grandchildren,
Kyleigh and Cannon Mayes.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.