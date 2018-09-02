2/9/18– Max Sherman Gabbard

Funeral Services for Mr. Max Sherman Gabbard, age 69 of Manchester, TN, will be held on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 8, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Gabbard passed away on Friday, February 2, 2018 at his residence.
Mr. Gabbard was born on June 28, 1948 to the late, Sherman and Ruth Gabbard. He was an United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gabbard is preceded in death by one daughter, Carrie Whinery; two brothers, Floyd and Fred Gabbard; three sisters, Mary Brown, Wanda Wilson, and Berniece Gongre. Mr. Gabbard is survived by his loving wife, Lila Garbbard; two sons, Max Sherman Jr., and Derrick Schultz; two daughters, Geneva Moore and Tara Anderson-Huberty; one brother, Wilford Gabbard; twelve grandsons and numerous great grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Gabbard family.