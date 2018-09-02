2/9/18–Mary Jo Peters

On February 5th, 2018, Mary Jo Peters, age 85, of Normandy, died peacefully after an extended illness with Parkinson’s. Mary Jo was a bookkeeper at Trader’s National Bank in Tullahoma and was a life-long member of the Normandy Presbyterian Church. For many years, she wrote the “Normandy News” for the Tullahoma News and the Shelbyville Times Gazette. She was an active community member, involved with the Normandy PTA, Haley Social Club, church activities, boy and girl scouts and reading to school children. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Lucille Gambill West; her husband, Fred Peters; and daughter, Jennifer Burk. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Ray Sadler; son and daughter-in-law, Jake and Gwen Peters; daughter, Lorie Fisher; and two sisters, Gloria Troxler and Marjorie Stewart. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Lucas Burk, Payne and Delaney Fisher, Fred Peters, Eric Chelsea, Garrin, Dylan and Ocean Sadler; and one great-grandchild, Calla Sadler. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00pm on Friday, February 9th, 2018 at Normandy Presbyterian Church with the service to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Dr. Michael Bradley and Rev. Jane Herring officiating. Interment will follow at New Reddens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Normandy Presbyterian Church, 108 Center Street, Normandy, Tennessee 37360. Mary Jo’s family would also like to thank the staff at Loving Hearts for their compassionate and dedicated care. Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.