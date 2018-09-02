2/9/18/–Martha Jeanne Anderson

Martha Jeanne Anderson, of Tullahoma, passed away Monday, February 5, 2018,
at the age of 80 years. Memorial Services are scheduled for Friday,
February 9, 2018 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family
will receive visitors beginning at 10 AM on Friday.
Mrs. Anderson was the daughter of the late Guy and Margie Layman Stanley.
She
was a realtor and worked for Peggy Ward Realty and Lewis and Orr Realty.
She
enjoyed bird watching, flower gardening and reading biographies.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by her husband, Charles Anderson of Tullahoma;
two daughters, Leigh Butler and her husband, Robert of Colorado Springs, CO
and Jill Sculerati of Dongguan, China; son-in-law, Jamie Sculerati of
Tampa; brother, Marc Stanley of Annapolis, MD and two grandchildren, Sam
and Sophia Sculerati, both of Tampa.
