2/9/18 — Carter Clyde Piercy

Mr. Carter Clyde Piercy, 74, passed away, Saturday February
3, 2018 at the Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
He was born in Jasper, Tennessee on October 21, 1943 to Carroll Baldwin
Piercy and Nina Parker Piercy who preceded him in death along with his
sister, Nan Piercy; brothers, C.B., Bart, Rex and Sammy Piercy.
He was a retired salesman for Central Woodwork in Nashville, Tennessee. He
was a US Navy veteran and had served on the Manchester Police Department.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and York Rite.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Piercy; son, Kevin (Debbie) Piercy,
Bradyville, Tennessee; daughter, Karen (Bob) Hamill; sister, Joann
Mayfield, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; grandchildren, Justin Piercy, Amber
(Ryan) Smith and Jessica (Jeremy) Bolton; great grandchildren, Camden, Fae,
Kelby and Kiera; a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon Friday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Minister Ralph Hart officiating with burial to follow in the
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Visitation: 5:00 PM –
9:00
PM Thursday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
Arrangements with Central Funeral Home