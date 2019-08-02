2/8/19 — Mary Lynn Mills

Funeral services for Ms. Mary Lynn Mills, age 47, of Manchester, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 8, 2019, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
Mary was born in Atlanta, GA to Catherine Henry and the late Bobby Donihe. She was known as the “Flooring Covering Lady”. Mary liked being outdoors, fishing, and camping. She was a hard worker and devoted friend. Mary loved spending time with family and friends, and she had a heart of gold.
Mary is survived by her mother, Catherine Henry; loving boyfriend of 7 years, Creg Melton; one brother, David Donihe; one sister, Lorra Fields.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mills family.