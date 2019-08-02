2/8/19 — Frances Ferrell Anderson

Mrs. Frances Ferrell Anderson, 82, passed away Tuesday February 5, 2019, at her home. She was born in Manchester, Tennessee, on July 29, 1936, the oldest child and only daughter to Joe and Lola Floyd Ferrell who preceded her in death in addition to her daughter, Melissa Diane Anderson; brother, Russell Ferrell. She was married to Billy Anderson from 1959 until his death in 2008. Together they raised 2 daughters on their small farm in Hillsboro. Frances was a huge help-mate
to her husband and was always by his side when tending to farm animals,
raking hay or planting the truck patch. A lot of folks will remember
seeing Miss Frances at the farmers markets with her veggies, jellies and
rocks. Frances was a much loved wife, mother and “Nanny”. She was a
member of the Prairie Plains Church of Christ and was a good neighbor,
volunteer and friend to the many people that knew her.
She is survived by her daughters, Angie Lane and her husband Timmy and
Connie Gastineau and her husband J.C.; brothers, Eldie and Birl Ferrell;
grandchildren, Chrissy (Jeremy) Thomas, Kara (Trevor) Carlton, Jillian
(Dylan) Cunningham, Caley and Cooper Gastineau; great grandchildren,
Lillian, Kayson, Madilyn and Kaitlyn; sister-in-law, Carolyn Hollingsworth;
several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel
with Minister Billy Robison with burial to follow in the Mount Pleasant
Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations by made to the Prairie
Plains Church of Christ or the Alzheimers Association.
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements