2/8/19–Dr. Harry Elam Nisbett

Dr. Harry Elam Nisbett of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, February
4, 2019 at his residence at the age of 87 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for 2 PM, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church,
705 Wilson Avenue, Tullahoma, TN with burial to follow at Oakwood
Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 PM at the church.
A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was the son of the late Roy and Pauline
Prater. He attended the University of Tennessee and received his Doctor of
Veterinary Medicine degree from Auburn University. He opened his
Veterinary Clinic in Tullahoma in 1956 and was the city’s only
veterinarian
until 1980. He practiced in Tullahoma for 53 years, closing his practice in
2009.
Dr. Nisbett was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Rotary Club and the
Walking Horse Association. He also enjoyed volunteering and was very active
in 5 Loaves 4 Kids, a local non-profit organization helping children. He
was a charter member of the Motlow College Foundation and received the
Tennessee State Board of Regents Chancellor’s Award for Philanthropy at
Motlow College. The Motlow gymnasium, the Nisbett Center, is named after he
and his wife.
Dr. Nisbett loved all sports and was very active with all youth sports in
Tullahoma. He enjoyed UT Football and had season tickets for over 50 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty
Qualls and Mary Watts.
Dr. Nisbett is survived by his loving wife of almost 65 years, MO Smith
Nisbett of Tullahoma; sons, Denis Nisbett and his wife, Lynn of Tullahoma
and Mackie Nisbett and his wife, Allison of McDonough, GA; daughter, Mary
Johnson and her husband, Sammy of Statesboro, GA; grandchildren, Marshall
Nisbett of Gallatin, TN, Jennifer Nisbett of Tullahoma, Bess Burnett and
her husband, Matt of Lawrenceville, GA, Robbie Nesbitt of McDonough, GA,
Christie Aldrich, Kelly Robinson and her significant other, Chris Miller,
and Tucker Hall, all of Statesboro, GA and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his honor
to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Tullahoma Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.