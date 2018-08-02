2/8/18 — Mable Eva Rutledge

Mable Eva Rutledge, of Petersburg, passed away Sunday, February 4, 2018, at
Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 95 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Foster Cemetery in Petersburg. The
family will receive visitors starting at 10 AM on Thursday.
Mrs. Rutledge, a native of Coffee County, was the daughter of the late
William and Ethel Hagar Farrar. She worked at Petersburg Manufacturing for
many years and also sat with the elderly. She was a member of the Life
Church of Fayetteville. Mrs. Rutledge loved music and enjoyed playing her
guitar and singing. She enjoyed reading her Bible, sewing, quilting,
crocheting and working puzzles. She also loved working in her garden and
raising flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Wallace Bud Rutledge; son, Ronnie Rutledge; brothers, Henry, Cecil, Buster
and Walter Farrar and sisters, Ruth Goosby, Marie Rutledge, Amy Froelich
and Ester Toms.
Mrs. Rutledge is survived by one daughter, Peggy Dunivan and her husband,
James “Buddy” of Petersburg; six grandchildren, thirteen great
grandchildren; six great great grandchildren and two great great
grandchildren on the way.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.