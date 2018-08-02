2/8/18 — Floyd James Green

Funeral services for Mr. Floyd James Green, age 87, of Manchester, TN
will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 8, 2018, at Noah
Church of Christ with Bro. Tommy Underwood, Sr. officiating. Burial will
follow in Farrar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from
11:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Mr. Green passed away
on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at his residence.
Floyd was born in Coffee Co., TN, the son of the late Sanford and Pearl
Green. He began farming when he was in the third grade and continued to
farm the rest of his life. Floyd was a member of Noah Church of Christ.
He loved hunting and fishing, sitting on the porch watching birds and
squirrels go by, and taking trips to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. His
favorite past time however was spending time with his family, and
especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving
husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
In addition to his parents, Floyd is also preceded in death by one
brother, Junior Green; two sisters, Juanita Seal and Vanita Moss; one
sister-in-law, Rachel Green. He is survived by his loving wife of 69
years, Janie Green; four sons, James (Brenda) Green, Kenny Green, Tim
(Carol) Green, and Phil (Michelle) Green; three daughters, Debbie (Dale)
Farless, Angie (Shannon) Banks, and Barbie Gaona; two brothers, Elmer
(Lottie) Green and Fred Green; 21 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren;
and 1 great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made in
Floyd’s name to The Gospel of Christ, P.O. Box 788, McMinnville, TN
37110; National Breast Cancer Foundation, www.nationalbreastcancer.org;
or the Prostate Cancer Foundation, www.pcf.org.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Green Family.