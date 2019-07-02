2/7/19 — Robert Sidney Langham

Mr. Robert Sidney Langham, 30, passed away Friday
February 1, 2019 at his home in Manchester, Tennessee. He was born in
Manchester on July, 11, 1988.
He was employed by Great Lakes Cheese in Manchester. He was a graduate of
Coffee County Central High and Middle Tennessee State University. He was
known by everyone as a devoted Alabama Football fan.
He is survived by his mother, Tammy and her husband, Bob Wilson; father,
Chris Langham and his wife, Dana; daughter, Kailey Langham; brothers,
Austin Cline and Jacob Langham; grandparents, Clairrene and Nelson Hale,
George and Julia Haynes, Frank and Linda Langham; step-grandparents, the
late Larry Robertson, Sandra Robertson, Craig and Clara Munn; numerous
aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Minister Randy Robertson officiating. Visitation: 4:00 PM –
8:00 PM Wednesday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to establish
a college fund for his daughter, Kailey Langham, at First Vision Bank in
Manchester, Tennessee.
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements