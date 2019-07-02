2/7/19 — Angeline “Angie” Waterson

Funeral services for Mrs. Angeline “Angie” Waterson, age 97, of Beechgrove, TN, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Mrs. Waterson passed from this life on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Waterson was born in Coffee Co., TN to the late John Wesley and Maude Mary Ann Kell Shelton. She was a member and Sunday School teacher at the same church as her ancestors, Garrison Fork Baptist Church in Beechgrove. She loved quilting, crocheting, baking, and cooking, but her favorite thing was flowers and taking care of her family. Angie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Angie is also preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Manley Waterson; one son, John Lester Waterson; one son-in-law, William Miller, Jr.; two brothers, John Wesley Shelton and Lester Lee Shelton; two sisters, Pauline Shelton Banks and Lois Shelton Sholter. She is survived by two sons, Boyd (Flossie) Waterson of Shelbyville, TN and Terrell (Gail) Waterson of Beechgrove, TN; one daughter, Shirley Ganelle Waterson Miller of Christiana, TN; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
