2/7/18 — Bert S. Cathey

Bert S Cathey, of Shelbyville, passed this life on Friday, February 2, 2018
at his residence at the age of 92 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Wednesday, February 7, at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial
at Rosebank Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, February
6, 2018 from 4 – 9 PM.
Mr. Cathey, a native of Marshall County, TN, was the son of the late Floyd
Bert and Dessa Glaizer Cathey. He was born on July 5, 1925. Mr. Cathey
was a member of the Grace and Mercy Gospel Tabernacle in Tullahoma. He
retired from Eaton Corporation after 24 years. He was also a farmer. Mr.
Cathey enjoyed woodworking, working on his farm, spending time with his
grandchildren and great grandchildren and going to yard sales with his
beloved wife, Sylvia. He also enjoyed visiting Sutton’s Fruit Stand in
Maggie Valley, NC as often as possible.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia
Bridges Cathey and brothers, Edward and Brandon Cathey.
Mr. Cathey is survived by one son, Albert Anthony Cathey of Shelbyville;
one daughter, Melody Thomas and her husband, Larry of Shelbyville; nine
grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and one
great great grandchild on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to
a charity of your choice or “Donations for Haiti”, c/o Grace and Mercy
Tabernacle, 1002 S Atlantic St, Tullahoma, TN 37388
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.