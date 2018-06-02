2/6/18 — Connie Christian Keele

Funeral services for Ms. Connie Christian Keele, age 68 of Manchester,
will be conducted on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at New Union
Church of Christ with Brother Charles Williams officiating. Burial will
follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on
Monday, February 5, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at New Union Church
of Christ. Ms. Keele passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at McArthur
Manor. Connie was born on March 28, 1949 in Joelton, TN to the late
Eugene and Jane Christian. She was a member of New Union Church of Christ.
She retired from East Coffee Elementary after teaching for 37 years. She
enjoyed planting flowers and loved her dog. Connie had a love for
traveling, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Survived by her sons, Bradley Keele (Jamie), Zachary Keele (Rebekah);
brother, Wade Christian (Debbie); grandsons, Clayton and Nolan Keele.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests memorial contributions
be made to: Tennessee Children’s Home, P.O. Box 10, Springhill, TN 37174.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Keele family.