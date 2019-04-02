2/4/19 — Grover T. Crosslin

Friday February 1, 2019 at his home. He was born in Manchester, Tennessee
on April 14, 1925 to Aubrey and Addie Harmon Crosslin who preceded him in
death along with his brothers, Roy, Hillery, Ervin “E.C.” and Joe
Crosslin;
sisters, Blanch Gregory and Vinita Shavers.
He had served as an Elder at the South Side Church of Christ and was a
current member of the Main Street Church of Christ and retired
Administrator from AEDC. Grover was a talented artist, musician and poet.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Crosslin; daughter, Bonnie
Ballard-Wall and her husband, Mike of Hillsboro; sons, Ricky Lynn Crosslin
and his wife Cynthia of Elizabethtown, KY, Ruben Kell Crosslin, Smyrna, TN,
Robin Dell Crosslin and his wife, Ida of Thompson Station, TN and David
Mahlon Crosslin, Manchester, TN; sister, Oleta Crawley, Kentucky;
grandchildren, Scot, Thomas, Amber, David and Lacey Crosslin; great
grandchildren, Aubrey and Bailey Crosslin; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to recognize with special thanks his loving
caregivers, Michelle Teal and Cindy Davis.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with Ministers, David Meeks, Allen Adams and Billy Robison officiating with
burial to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11:00 AM
–
4:00 PM Sunday and 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Monday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee.
