2/4/18 — Dale Bryant Farris, Sr.

DALE BRYANT FARRIS SR., age 69, of Estill Springs, Tenn., departed this life on Thursday February 1, 2018 at his residence following an extended illness. Mr. Farris was born on April 4, 1948 to the late William Bryant Farris and Alma Ruby Moorehead Farris in Winchester, Tenn. Mr. Farris was a member of the Cross Roads Baptist Church in Estill Springs. He was a self employed heating and air technician and then was hired at AEDC where he worked as a Refrigeration Mechanic for approximately 20 years before retiring. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters Barbara Potts and Cathy Farris.
He is survived by his wife, Sina Ruth Farris of Estill Springs, son, Dale Farris Jr. and wife Serena also of Estill Springs. 4- Grandchildren; Sarah Farris and Will Farris of Murfreesboro, Ryan Holt and Cassidy Holt of Estill Springs, Sister, Nancy Lewis and husband Gerald of Cleveland, Tenn., and Several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Farris will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. Saturday Evening, February 3, in the chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Services for Mr. Farris are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 4, 2018, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services, with Bro. Carl Tucker officiating.
Interment will follow in the Harris Chapel Cemetery in Winchester.
Online viewing of the service is available by contacting Grant Funeral Services.