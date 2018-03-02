2/3/18 — Walter Frost

Walter Frost of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, January 22 2018 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age 82 years. Memorial Services are scheduled for 11 AM on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will begin receiving friends at 10 AM.
Mr. Frost was the son of the late George Walter and Violet Grace Quilley. He was born on April 6, 1935 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He graduated Cum Laude with a PHD from the University of Washington in 1965. He was always very proud of his alma mater, the University of Washington in Seattle, WA. Mr. Frost retired from the University of Tennessee Space Institute, where he was the Director of the Atmospheric Science Division and Chairman of the Engineering Science graduate program committee. He was a Professional Engineer and a very accomplished scientist, receiving the AIAA National Losey Atmospheric Sciences Award in 1983, the NASA Certificate of Recognition in 1982 and the NASA Public Service Achievement Award in 1981. He was the principal investigator and/or program manager for over seventy research contracts and directed the theses and dissertations for over seventy Master’s and PHD level graduates. He also published over two hundred journal articles and technical papers. Mr. Frost was also the president of FWG Associates, Inc., Engineering Services and Consulting.
Mr. Frost loved reading and studying. He also loved poetry. He enjoyed playing poker, tennis and golf. He and his wife, Diana also operated DeWalt’s Shepherds Kennel in Tullahoma where they bred and raised German Shepherds. Mr. Frost was a German Shepard Specialty Judge.
Mr. Frost in survived by his wife, Diana Lee Raski Frost of Tullahoma; son, Robert Warren Frost of London, KY and Geoffrey Walter Frost and his wife, Ming-Min Lee of Tucson, AZ; sister, Irene Margaret Dudra of Vancouver, BC and three grandchildren, Robert Cameron Frost, Courtney Celena Frost and Maximus Lee Frost.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in his honor to a charity of your choice.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.