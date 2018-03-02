2/3/18 — Judith “Jude” E. Perham

Judith “Jude” E Perham of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at her residence at the age of 77 years. Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 2 PM at the Life Change Church, 414 Wilson Avenue, Tullahoma, TN. 37388.
Mrs. Perham, a native of Grand Rapids, MI was the daughter of the late Richard Eugene and Dorothy Moore Wilson. She was an Administrative Assistant with Bissell Home Care Products. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tullahoma where she sang in the choir. Mrs. Perham was a very crafty person who enjoyed painting, decorating cakes and building birdhouses. She also enjoyed writing and had an article published while living in Michigan concerning the building of her grandfather’s cabin. She also enjoyed gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Marijohn Elizabeth Perham and one sister, Susan Wilson.
Mrs. Perham is survived by her husband, John Perham of Tullahoma; two sons, Richard Sutterfield and his wife, Tracey of Otsego, MI and Vince Smith and his wife, LouAnn of Bell Buckle; one daughter, Kim McCaleb and her husband, Scott of Winfield, AL; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.