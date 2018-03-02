2/3/18 — Jerry Allen Haley

Haley, Jerry Allen, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday,
January 25th, 2018 at his home at the age of 68. Mr. Haley was born in
Woodbury, Tennessee to the late Alonzo and Elva Ferrell Haley. During his
life he worked as a Computer Programmer with Sverdrup and loved NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Haley is preceded in death by two
brothers, Kendall and David Haley; and one sister, Mary Teal. Mr. Haley
is survived by his daughter, Meredith Swann and her husband Jedd of
Decherd; two sons, Gregory Allen Haley and his wife Karen of Chicago and
Joshua Haley and his wife Sylvia of Austin, Texas; one brother, Wayne
Haley and his wife Helen of North Carolina; one grandchild, Calum Haley;
and three granddogs, Oliver, Olivia and Omaha. Visitation for Mr. Haley
will be held on Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from
5:00-7:00pm.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
