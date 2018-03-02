2/3/18 — Gloria Ann Ward

Gloria Ann Ward of Coffee County, Tennessee passed away Wednesday,
January 24, 2018 at the Southern Tennessee Regional Medical Center in
Winchester, Tennessee. Born in Jonesboro, Louisiana, on December 13, 1934
she was preceded in death by her parents; Maggie Arline Cathey Murphy
& James “Elmer” Murphy, daughter Cathey Ann Ward, siblings; Printis
Earl Murphy, James Leroy Murphy, Eva Dean Murphy Zerbe, Wilburn “Louie”
Murphy and Betty Jean Murphy Savage. She is survived by her devoted
husband of 60 years, Walter H. “Sonny” Ward of Tullahoma, TN; son, Eric
Christopher Ward & wife, Janine Marie Hall Ward, and grandson, Devin
Finley Ward all of Missoula, Montana; two brothers and their wives, Bobby
Stowe Murphy (Melba), of Jonesboro, Louisiana, and Michael Kent Murphy
(Janis) of Bienville Parish, Louisiana, plus several cousins, nieces and
nephews scattered all about the US of A. Ann was an outstanding mother,
cook and homemaker. Her cakes were her specialty, which her husband and
son can attest to. Although Ann was a devoted mother and homemaker and
outside of a part time job folding and stuffing the “Monday Market” paper
with some other ladies, she never worked outside the home following
marriage. Incidentally she really loved the time with the ladies doing
the “Monday Market” especially catching up on all of the local news and
gossip. Ann also found time to volunteer for church work
during the 25years she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. During
that time, she was one of the volunteer Secretaries that worked one day a
week and one of the Trinity Cradle workers before Trinity Cradle became
something else and moved from Trinity Lutheran
Church. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 3rd, 2018
at Faith Lutheran Church from 10:00-11:00am with a memorial service to
immediately follow at 11:00am with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. For
those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be
made to Faith Lutheran Church, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, Tennessee
37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
