2/3/18 — Betty Jean Winton

Funeral services for Ms. Betty Jean Winton, age 95 of Manchester, will be
held on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 2 PM at Central Funeral Home with
Eastern Star honors. Burial will follow in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 1 PM until time of service at the
funeral home. Ms. Winton passed away on Monday, January 29, 2018, at St.
Thomas Midtown in Nashville.
Ms. Betty was born on August 12, 1922, in Wilkes Barre, PA to the late
Charles William and Helen Reithoffer Ague. She was a housewife and a
life-long member of the Eastern Star, currently of the Hillsboro Chapter.
Ms. Betty was an avid Orchid grower. She loved reading, country cooking,
and she was very interested in politics, especially the last couple of
years. Probably her greatest love was animals, especially her Dachshund,
“Rudy”.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Betty is preceded in death by her husband
of 49 years, Lyona “Windy” Winton, who passed away in 2008, and her
daughter, Nancy Winton, who passed away in 2015, and her brother, Charles
Ague, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Gibson of Hillsboro and
her special nephew, Richard Ague and his wife, Patty, of Sugar Loaf, PA.
Central Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements