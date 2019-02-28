2/28/19 — Evelyn Alexander Hill

Evelyn Alexander Hill, 68 , of Whites Creek, TN passed Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Grace Healthcare of Whites Creek. She is the daughter of the late James and Hazel Alexander.
She is survived by devoted daughter, Christina Elam; two grandchidren, Jordan an Jacob Elam all of Murfreesboro, TN.
Visitation, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Church of Christ at Cedar Lane with Funeral Services to follow at 12:00 Noon with Bro. Tony Holt as Eulogist.
Interment Evergreen Cemetery in Tullahoma, TN.
