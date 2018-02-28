2/28/18 — E.J. Williams

Graveside services for Mr. E.J. Williams, age 90, of Manchester, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Bro. Greg Nash officiating. Mr. Williams passed away at his residence on Thursday, February 22, 2018.
E.J. was born in Rector, AR, the son of the late John and Ettie Williams. He was a truck driver for over 40 years, and a member of Temple Baptist Church. Mr. Williams was a WWII veteran, serving in the United States Navy from 1945-1947. He loved John Deer and chocolate.
In addition to his parents, E.J. is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Irene Williams; and six siblings. He is survived by one brother, Geoffrey Williams; one sister, Lavenya VerHage; and multiple nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in E.J.’s name to Compassus Hospice, 936 N. Jackson Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
