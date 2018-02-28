2/28/18 — Curry Lindol Trail

Mr. Curry Lindol Trail, 87, passed away, Sunday February 25,
2018 at the Harton Tennova Hospital in Tullahoma. He was born in
Summitville, Tennessee on February 16, 1931 to Robert Lee Trail and Ollie
Gertrude Lowery Trail who preceded him in death along with his sister,
Jimmie Sue Alford.
He was a combat veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving in the
Korean Conflict. He was retired from BF Goodrich and was the oldest member
of the New Hope Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Cleo Crosslin Trail; son, Gary Lee
(Terri) Trail of Winchester; daughter, Karen (Brent) Petry of Winchester; 6
grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Wednesday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Minister Corey Henley officiating along with Military Honors
with burial to follow in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery on Ragsdale
Road. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday and 2:00 pm till time of
service on Wednesday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements