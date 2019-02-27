2/27/19–Mary Jewell Thomas

Mary Jewell Thomas of Hillsboro passed this life on Saturday, February 23,
2019 at her residence at the age of 78. Graveside services are scheduled
for Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11 AM at Beans Creek Cemetery in
Hillsboro.
A native of Coffee County, she was the daughter of the late Walter and
Ezell Brown Walden. She was a member of Our Fathers House Church in Cowan
and enjoyed attending church. She enjoyed singing in church, flower
gardening and going shopping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ricky
Calvin Thomas; brother, Joe Walden and sister, Elva Mae Money.
She is survived by husband, Pascal Thomas of Hillsboro; daughters, Diane
McCormick and her husband, Randy and Donna Sitz and her husband, Tony both
of Hillsboro; brother, Carl Walden and his wife, Mary of Hillsboro and
Charlie Walden and his wife, Larrie of Houston, TX; sister, Brenda Perry
and her husband, Robert of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Samantha Thompson,
Jessica Massingille, Craig Majors and Danielle Hill and great
grandchildren, Lilly, Holt, Hope, Sadie, Piper, Zephyer and Daxx.
