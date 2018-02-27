2/27/18 — Nancy McBee Eagan

Eagan, Nancy McBee, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday,
February 23rd, 2018 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 68.
Mrs. Eagan was born in Sewanee, Tennessee to the late Hayden and Una
Green McBee. She graduated from Saint Mary’s High School in Sewanee and
went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science Degree from The University of
Tennessee in Knoxville. Mrs. Eagan was a member Saint Barnabas Church in
Tullahoma as well the Arnold Wives Club, and the Retired Officers Wives.
She also served as the Secretary of the board for the Victory 4 Families
Foundation. Mrs. Eagan is survived by her husband, Col. Pat Eagan of
Tullahoma; two daughters, Paige Eagan-Beck and her husband John of St.
Joseph, Michigan and Kristen Caldwell and her husband Andrew of
Tullahoma; one brother, Tom McBee and his wife Jearldine of Cowan; three
grandchildren, Hayden, Amber and Riley; and her four fur babies, Lucky,
Sadie, Daisy and Belle. Visitation for Mrs. Eagan will be held on
Tuesday, February 27th, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00pm
with a memorial service to follow at 6:00pm with Rev. Marty Nutter
officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that
donations be made to either the Victory 4 Families Foundation, 104 East
High Street, Manchester, Tennessee 37355 or Alive Hospice, 1629 Williams
Drive, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
