2/27/18 — Glen Gary Gilliland, Sr.

Glen Gary “Coach” Gilliland, Sr. of Tullahoma passed this life on
Saturday, February 24th, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of
78, surrounded by his family. Mr. Gilliland was born in Tullahoma to the
late Pete Gilliland and Minnie Tankersley. During his life, Mr. Gilliland
was a retired machine operator at TN Business Forms, but his passion was
youth sports. Mr. Gilliland was a former president of the Tullahoma Babe
Ruth League, and a long-time coach and volunteer for several youth sports
teams, including an AAU league, which won a bronze medal in South Bend,
IN. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gilliland is preceded in death by one
son, Michael Gilliland, and Lorene and Robert Miles, his aunt and uncle
who helped raise him. He is survived by his wife, Janice Burgess
Gilliland of Tullahoma; two sons, Glen Gilliland Jr. and his wife Marcia
of Tullahoma, and Chip Gilliland and his wife Regina of Manchester; one
daughter, Glenda Stephens and her husband Gwin of Estill Springs; four
sisters, Faye Burks and her husband Jimmy, Gwynne Gilbert, Joyce Dye, and
Donna McKee and her husband Roger; and one brother, Kenneth Tankersley
and his wife Linda; six grandchildren, Josh, Casie, Jason, Tim, Tiffany,
and Tyler; and eight great-grandchildren, Trenton, Atticus, Courtney,
Logan, Chris, Addy, Brooklyn, and Brentlee. Visitation for Mr. Gilliland
will be held on Monday, February 26th at Kilgore Funeral Home from
5:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, February 27th at
1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel led by Gwynne Gilbert. Burial
will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Estill Springs. In lieu of flowers,
Coach Gilliland had requested that donations in his memory be made to the
Tullahoma youth sports program of your choice.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
