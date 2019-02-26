2/26/19 — Kevin Darwin Dawson

Kevin Darwin Dawson of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, February 21,
2019 at Tennova Harton Hospital at the age of 65. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Tuesday, February 26 at 9 AM at Grace Baptist Church. Burial
will follow at 1 PM (Central) at Chattanooga National Cemetery. Visitation
with the family will be Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5 – 8 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Morgantown, WV, he was the son of the late Robert Spencer and
Barbara Miller Dawson. He retired from the U S Navy and was a member of
Grace Baptist Church. He loved driving his Corvette and making models. He
also enjoyed studying his family genealogy and taking courses online. He
also enjoyed all types of music.
He is survived by wife, Deborah Besancenez Dawson of Tullahoma; twin sons,
Richard Dawson and his wife, Yuki of Japan and Kelly Dawson and his wife,
Jennifer of Valdosta, GA; daughter, Anady Dawson of Tullahoma; twin
brother, Kim Dawson of Manchester and grandchildren, Samantha Shock,
Francealysia Buckner, Rin, Vivian, Shiren, Aurora, Zavier and Kade Dawson.
