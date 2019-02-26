2/26/19 — John Robinson

Johnnie (John) Edward Robinson, age 72, of Manchester and formerly of Cookeville, passed away Thursday February 21 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville after a brief illness.
Johnnie was born March 13, 1946 in Monterey, TN to the late Willie J. and Hazel Ruth Garrett Robinson.
Johnnie grew up and attended school in Cookeville. He graduated from Central High School in 1964. He joined the US Navy and served 10 years as an aviation electrician in Jacksonville, FL. After returning to Tennessee, he joined the Tennessee National Guard where he served for 10 years in communications. He worked as a quality engineer with various companies including M-Tek in Manchester.
He was a member of the Highland Lodge #214 F&AM Masonic Lodge and First Baptist Church in Manchester.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wilma Jean Jackson Robinson; daughters, Tracy (Lindsey) Ralston, Karen (Wayne) Brown, Kelly (Daniel) Wimberly; grandchildren, John Stevens, Carrie Stevens, Stetson Blanton, Shelbi Blanton, Lacy Hunt; Larrisa Brown, Sydney Brown, Wyatt Teal, and Amber Brown; great-grandchildren, Jordynn Blanton, Gage Hunt, Anna Johnson, LJ Hunt, and Sophia Blanton, all of Manchester, TN; two brothers, Jack Robinson, and Gary (Debbie) Robinson of Cookeville; brother-in-law, Paul Jackson; three sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Johnson, Geraldine Jackson, and Patsy Johnson of Cookeville; special friends, Lorie, Calista, and Bane Vanzant; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends and neighbors in Manchester.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday February 26 at the Cookeville Chapel of Hooper Huddleston and Horner. Interment with military honors will follow at Cookeville City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 – 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Manchester with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m.
The family will receive friends Monday from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Cookeville Chapel of Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home with a Masonic service at 7 p.m; and again Tuesday from 11 a.m. until service time.
Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.