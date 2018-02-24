2/24/18 — Mildred Olivia Holland

Mrs. Mildred Olivia Holland 92, of Tullahoma passed at her residence in Manchester. She was the daughter of Simon Posey and Laura A. Williams. She was a graduate of the Class of 1943 from Davidson Academy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tilford “JC” Holland.Her sisters, Laura Williams, Thelma Williams and brother, Nathan Williams.
She is survived by her devoted son and daughter-in-law, Ronald(Alma)Holland of Manchester, TN. Sister, Lean Hatcher of Tullahoma, TN and two brothers, Henry (Brenda) of Hampton, VA and James (Ruby) Posey of Anchorage, AK.
Grandchildren, Reginald McReynolds of Decherd, TN; Seandra (Michael) Dartis McCullogh and Shawn Dartis both of Manchester, TN. Special great granddaughter, Aubriana McCullogh of Manchester.
Host of nieces, nephews, devoted frieds and church family.
Visitation, Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 12:00 Noon- 2:00 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Funeral Services to follow at 2:00 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Minister Monica Butler officiating and Pastor James L. Butler , Jr as Eulogist.
Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.