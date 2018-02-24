2/24/18–Mattie Mae Abbott Coffman

Mattie Mae Abbott Coffman, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, February 18th, 2018 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 93. Mrs. Coffman was born in Sparta, Tennessee to the late Henry and Elizabeth Thomas Stockton. During her life, she for worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses in the Tullahoma and Manchester area, and then opened Mattie Abbott Advertising in 1977, which was in operation for 40 years. Mrs. Coffman was also a member of First Baptist Church of Estill Springs. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Coffman was preceded in death by her beloved first husband, Charles M. Abbott; one brother, Willie Stockton; three sisters, Ruby Jones, Maggie Lou Maxey, and Jean Sanders; and one great-granddaughter, Isabella Allison. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Lee Coffman of Tullahoma; one son, Tommy Abbott and his wife Kathy of Tullahoma; two daughters, Fran Bradford and her husband Ron of Lynchburg, and Faye Abbott of La Vergne; one sister, Daisy May of St. Petersburg, FL; 10 grandchildren, Amy Morris and her husband Josh, Ashley Nutt and her husband Stephen, Lucy Strickland and her husband Pat, Mary Charles Heath and her husband Eric, Jeremy Allison and his wife Michelle, Josh Allison, Julie Allison, Kayla Abbott, Stacy Allison and her husband Anthony, and Magan Hugh and her husband Josh; 14 great-grandchildren, Brody, Lily, Blake, Gracie, Lily Ann, Lucy, Anabeth, Juliette, Will, McKenzie, Ashton, Dillon, Tyler, and Cheslyn; and one great-great-granddaughter, Aleigha Champion. Visitation for Mrs. Coffman will be held on Saturday, February 24th, from 11:00-2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place immediately following at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Jack Hice officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Garner Cemetery in Dechard.