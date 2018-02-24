2/24/18 — Ernestine Frame Gibson

A memorial service for Mrs. Ernestine Frame Gibson, age 79, of Fayetteville will be conducted Saturday afternoon February 24, 2018 at 1:00 o’clock at the Fayetteville Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Tim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 o’clock until time for the service.
A native of Lincoln County, Mrs. Gibson was the daughter of the late Ernest and Teressie Moorehead Frame and the widow of Rev. Charles Willard Gibson. She was a graduate of Flintville High School and Draughn’s Business School. Mrs. Gibson was employed in the banking industry with Lincoln County Bank and later First Commercial Bank of Huntsville. She was a member of the Fayetteville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Gibson is survived by her daughter: Andrea Gibson of Fayetteville, sisters: Nell Smith and husband Kirk of Fayetteville and Aileen Jacques and husband Danny of Huntsville, AL, her sister-in law: JoAnn Frame of Tullahoma, TN and her son-in-law: Ken Wilson of Kennesaw, GA and constant companion, her dog: Lacy Lu.
Mrs. Gibson was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter: Lisa Gibson Wilson, a brother: Harold Frame, a sister: Edith Trentham and step-mother: Annis Frame.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Fayetteville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1015 Lewisburg Hwy, Fayetteville, TN 37334.
