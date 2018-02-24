2/24/18–Annie Ruth Hand Hensley

A Celebration of Life for Annie Ruth Hand Hensley, 96, of Manchester, who
died Feb. 5 at Harton Hospital after a brief illness, will be at 2 p.m.
Saturday, February 24, 2018 at St. Bede’s Episcopal Church in Manchester,
TN.
She was the daughter of the late Cornelius Byron Hand and Ora Lee
Childers Hand. She was preceded by her husband, Edward Vasco Hensley; and
her sister, Vivan Hicks. She is survived by her son, Edward Byron
Hensley.
A native of the Loretto community in Lawrence County, she worked for
several years at AEDC as a secretary. She later worked for the late
Judges Fred Gilliam and John Rollins. Prior to the onset of dementia, she
was an avid gardener and bridge player, and served for several years as
senior warden at St. Bede’s.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bede’s Church or to the
Alzheimer’s Association.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hensley family.
