2/23/19 — William Lynn Simmons

Mr. William Lynn Simmons, 87, passed away Monday
February 18, 2019 at Manchester Health Care Center. He was born in Linden,
Texas on November 24, 1931 to Luther Simmons and Ruby Jones Simmons who
preceded him in death along with his brother Byron Simmons.
He was a retired Electrical Engineer from AEDC. He was a 47 year member
and served as Deacon at Manchester First Baptist Church. He enjoyed
working with the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Team and was
one of the founders of the Jesus Tent at Bonnaroo. He was a US Navy
veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Barbara Adams Simmons; daughter,
Beth Simmons; son Kevin (Michele) Simmons; brother, Jimmy Simmons, Linden,
TX; sister, Martha Williams, Linden, TX; grandchildren, Amanda (Boyd)
Neighbors, Lauren (Jay) Crouch, Ryne (Emily) Warren, Shane Warren, Chance,
J.C., Caleb and Issac Simmons; 6 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris
Simmons, Marshall, TX; several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday at First Baptist Church
with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. The family will receive friends at the
Church from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Saturday. Arrangements by: Central Funeral
Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements